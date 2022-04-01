Your Life
Man who shot 3 people at Glendale’s Westgate in 2020 agrees to plea deal

Armando Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who shot three people at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District nearly two years ago has changed his plea. Armando Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday. His sentencing is set for July 8.

On May 20, 2020, Hernandez went to the district at 95th and Glendale avenues with the intent of hurting people. He scoped out the place before getting a rifle from his car, loading it to capacity, and walking into the district. Police said he was planning on shooting at least 10 people. Hernandez shot a 30-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. All three survived. Investigators believe he would have kept shooting but his gun jammed. “He wanted to gain some respect and he felt that he had been bullied in his life,” Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart said at the time. Hernandez posted a video of himself before and during the shooting to social media.

Later that month, Hernandez was indicted on nearly 40 felony charges. But with Friday’s plea deal, all but those four counts he pleaded guilty to were dropped. It is unclear how many years in prison he could be sentenced to.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

