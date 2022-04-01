Your Life
FBI: Man suspected of robbing banks in Arizona, 4 other states arrested in Texas

On Wednesday, Fernando Enriquez was charged with one count of bank robbery.
On Wednesday, Fernando Enriquez was charged with one count of bank robbery.(Abilene, Texas Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A New Mexico man who the FBI believes robbed banks in five states, including Arizona, is facing a federal felony charge, but more could be on the way. Investigators said 35-year-old Fernando Enriquez was arrested on Tuesday after he robbed a Chase Bank in Abilene, Texas, which is nearly three hours west of Dallas. Agents said after he used a gun to get the cash from a teller, a witness inside the bank recorded him leaving and getting into a Chevy Suburban. Authorities used that to track him down, and he was caught 40 minutes later. On Wednesday, he was charged with one count of bank robbery.

But investigators believe he’s responsible for a lot more. While interviewing his girlfriend, agents say she told them that the couple lived in Arizona, Mississippi, New Mexico and California, where Enriquez didn’t have a job most of the time but “always seemed to have cash on hand.” Based on his description and the way he carried out the Texas bank robbery, he may have committed similar bank robberies in those states, the FBI said.

FBI Phoenix showed Enriquez’ girlfriend two photos from other bank robberies, and she identified the man as her boyfriend, investigators said. An investigation is ongoing.

