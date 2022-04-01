Ducey: Arizona sending surplus military equipment to Ukraine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia. The governor’s office says the equipment was donated by 11 local, county, state and tribal law enforcement agencies.

“Arizona stands with Ukraine. Everyday citizens are risking their lives, fighting for their freedom, and deserve all the assistance we can give them,” said Gov. Ducey. “These surplus bulletproof vests and armor will help as they defend their country from Vladimir Putin.” The 17 pallets of equipment that include 874 bulletproof vests, 77 helmets, miscellaneous tactical clothing, footwear, pads and shields will be transported to Ukraine by the Ukrainian Relief Group. It is expected to be delivered in the next two weeks.

“Our team coordinated with county and tribal emergency managers to collect law enforcement donations,” said Allen Clark, director of the Division of Emergency Management within the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. “The emergency response community is proud to support Ukraine.”

The equipment was provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Payson Police Department, Pinal County Adult Probation, Phoenix Police Department, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Sedona Police Department, Tohono O’odham Nation, and the Tucson Police Department.

On Wednesday, in an address before the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations, the governor said, “It goes without saying that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is evil and despicable. It’s an attack on democracy, an attack on freedom, and an attack on humanity. In 2017, Sen. (John) McCain called Putin a ‘murderer’ and a ‘thug.’ That still stands. The men and women of Ukraine are putting up an incredible fight — from President Zelensky to everyday citizens. They deserve all the support we can give them.”

Gov. Ducey met last week with members of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to express his condolences on the violence in Ukraine and with Russian politician Vladimir Kara-Murza to discuss how to better assist the Ukrainian community. As a sign of support, the Ukrainian flag flies in front of the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix alongside the state flag.

