Caretakers in Arizona can now apply to become a licensed health aide for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you or a loved one is a caregiver, you know how tough that can be on the whole family, but a newly-passed Family Licensed Health Aide bill could help provide help.

Starting Friday, families can apply for free training to be certified as a licensed health aide. Parents are often forced to stop working if they have sick children who need help getting the necessary medical care.

Under the program, parents and legal guardians of medically fragile children can receive free training to become licensed health aid (LHS) and be hired by a home health agency. Parents and legal guardians can become paid caregivers for their child’s lower acuity medical tasks.

One Valley health care provider, Team Select Home Care, says the program should alleviate financial pressures on families with very sick kids. They say it’ll also help take the burden off the overextended medical community, provide improved health care quality for the kids and provide savings to the Medicare system and Arizona taxpayers.

Arizona has become the third state with such a program. Colorado and New Hampshire have similar programs. To learn more about applying, contact an eligible home health provider like Team Select.

