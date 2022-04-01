Aspen University under probation after State Board of Nursing investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nursing school in Phoenix is under fire and now on probation after the Arizona State Board of Nursing finished its investigation. It found Aspen University wasn’t preparing students and test scores were far below the state requirements.

“I am glad that there is action because they shouldn’t be allowed to do this to students,” said Angela Arnold, a former Aspen University student. More than a month ago, the board started investigating the school. It found that Aspen University students were not passing the NCLEX, an exam people have to pass if become a nurse.

The board says only 58% of the school’s students passed in 2021, way below the state’s 80% requirement. Now, the school reached a consent agreement and is on probation for at least two years. Students already in the “core program” can complete their courses but hundreds like Arnold getting their pre-requisites can’t continue to the next level.

“I was frustrated because I finally have the support and means, and I was so close I could taste it. Then boom, it is gone. Just like that. It was crushing,” said Arnold.

Over the next year, Aspen University must get the NCLEX rate up to 80% before it can accept new students again. It also has to send “accurate and complete monthly reports regarding its pre-licensure nursing program.”

Aspen University sent Arizona’s Family this statement:

“Aspen University is pleased to have reached an agreement with the Arizona State Board of Nursing that provides a clear path for Aspen to continue serving its students and a framework for Aspen to meet and exceed the standards established by the Board. Aspen previously instituted an improvement plan which it believes is beginning to show results. It welcomes the opportunity to work closely with the Board and its staff in making additional improvements to its program through the terms of this agreement.”

Arnold is now studying at Chamberlain University. She said it is the only nursing school in the Valley that will accept all her credits from Aspen University but costs $30,000 more. “A lot of them still don’t know what they are going to do. Chamberlain is too expensive for them and a lot of them are younger and they don’t have the financial means to do this. I really don’t either,” said Arnold.

