Arizona governor won’t say transgender people exist

FILE - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey re-delivers his State of the State address in front of a Yuma...
FILE - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey re-delivers his State of the State address in front of a Yuma crowd Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 inside Pivot Point Conference Center. Ducey has signed legislation on Friday, March 25, 2022, that will prevent temporary medical licenses issued under his coronavirus executive orders from immediately becoming invalid if he ends the state of emergency he issued two years ago. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)((Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP))
By The Associated Press and Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey is refusing to say if he thinks transgender people actually exist. At a news conference Thursday, also known as Transgender Visibility Day, he twice dodged that exact question just a day after signing legislation limiting transgender rights. The Republican instead defended his signatures on bills barring transgender girls and women from playing on girls’ high school and women’s college sports teams and barring gender-affirming surgery for anyone under age 18.

Phoenix attorney expects to see challenges after Gov. Ducey signs bills impacting transgender youth

The Arizona director for the Human Rights Campaign says Ducey’s refusal to acknowledge trans people exist is “appalling.” The bills passed the Republican-controlled Legislature with no support from minority Democrats.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

