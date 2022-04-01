Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Activists say they’re suing over Arizona’s proof of citizenship bill signed into law

Attorneys for Mi Fimilla Vota say the new law is unconstitutional and could possibly disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just one day after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote for president, activists are suing to block it. Attorneys for Mi Familia Vota say the new law is unconstitutional and could potentially disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters.

For years Arizona required voters to provide documented proof of citizenship to vote in state elections, like the governor or attorney general races. That wasn’t the case for federal elections, like the presidential race, where voters only had to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they were citizens. But that changed with the governor signing House Bill 2492, which requires voters to prove citizenship to vote in all elections, including the race for the White House. The United States Supreme Court ruled nine years ago that requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections violated the National Voting Rights Act. As to how many people this could affect, that is unclear right now.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Activists sue over newly signed Arizona bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote
Gov. Doug Ducey signs bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks
File photo of vote sign.
Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency
Next Maricopa County attorney faces backlog of officer-invovled shooting cases