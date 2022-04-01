5 fun events happening around the Phoenix area for the weekend of April 1 to April 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The temperatures are continuing to heat up this weekend but it’s still the calm before the real Arizona heat that is just weeks away. To get out there and do something fun this weekend, here are a few things happening around the Valley to check out.

1. Kilt Chaser Fun Run

Participate in this year’s Kilt Chaser 1 Mile Fun Run with Four Peaks Brewery and FABRIC Tempe. The run is set up to celebrate Four Peaks’ 25th Anniversary and to bring awareness to how denim impacts the environment. First 300 runners will be able to compete for a medal. Prizes will also be awarded for other fun categories as well.

“This year, we saw a great opportunity to educate the public about the environmental impact of denim,” Four Peaks’ Senior Brand Manager Cristina Polli said. “Many people don’t realize that the production of jeans and the dyes used to create them are polluting our waterways. There’s also a lot of waste. One pair of jeans could require up to eight gallons of water, which is the equivalent of three days of water usage for an average household.”

When: Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Tempe Marketplace at 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe

Cost: $30

More information can be found on their website here .

2. PHXLIGHTS

PHXLIGHTS is returning this year. It’s a two-day event Friday and Sunday with performances by GRiZ, Liquid Stranger Zomboy, RL Grime, Rusko, Flosstradamus, and more.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Phoenix Raceway at 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale

Cost: Starts at $65

More information can be found on their website here .

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will be coming to the Valley this weekend as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour. She will be bringing some of her classic hits back to Arizona for two nights – Saturday and Monday.

When: Saturday

Where: Gila River Arena at 9400 W Maryland Avenue in Glendale

Cost: Varies

More information can be found on their website here .

4. Arts & Crafts Festival

Check out some local artists’ work and find some great pieces for your home in Ahwatukee this weekend.

When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Ahwatukee Plaza at 5031 E Elliot in Ahwatukee

Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here .

5. Immersive Van Gogh

Get an exclusive tour of Van Gogh’s artwork at this special exhibit in Scottsdale. It’s an interactive experience with moving images that shows all the details and more of his work.

“You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Les Mangeurs de pomme de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more,” per the exhibit’s website .

When: Saturday

Where: Lighthouse Artspace at 4301 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale

Cost: $55

More information can be found on their website here .

