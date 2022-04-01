3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7,000 in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Herber was one of the first viewers that 3 On Your Side helped in March. You can find him on YouTube at a poker tournament. “My name is Bob Herber. I qualified for this event,” he said in the video.

Bob is a high-stakes poker player who also does a lot of sports betting on his phone using DraftKings. But after amassing almost $900 in winnings, he claims DraftKings locked his account for two weeks preventing him from accessing his money. “They basically kidnapped my money and waiting for the ransom.”

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. DraftKings told me they locked Bob’s account to prevent an ID thief from using the same username and accessing Bob’s account.

After that, they immediately unlocked Bob’s account. “I’ve been trying to get to my money for weeks, and it took Gary Harper one phone call to make it happen,” he said. “Sure, glad I contacted 3 On Your Side.”

3 On Your Side also helped return more than $5,336 to Marcie Shorts.

She paid that money to a company called Trustworks Metals to build her grandkids a playhouse. But after using PayPal to forward the money, Trustworks Metals vanished and kept the money.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, I got a hold of PayPal and told them what happened. As a result, PayPal investigated and returned all $5,336 to Marcie.

“Did you ever think you would get your money back?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “No, I did not,” she said. “I will have to change my name to Gary Harper because you did it. I couldn’t have done it. No matter who I call or who I talked to or who I cried to or who I yelled at, I got nothing. I love you, Gary.”

When 3 On Your Side wasn’t getting money returned for viewers, we were busy exposing fake contractors like Don Libby.

3 On Your Side confronted Libby two years ago when he was on the contracting board’s Most Wanted list. “You seem to keep ripping off people and getting into trouble,” Gary Harper asked when he confronted him at the time. “Uh, I haven’t been ripping off anyone lately or anything,” Libby responded.

In March, he was back in trouble again when a Scottsdale man says Libby abandoned his $150,000 remodeling job. As a result, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors is once again investigating Don Libby.

When you add it up, 3 On Your Side was able to recover $6,470 in March. The total so far this year is a whopping $268,516.

