3-year-old girl fighting for her life after being pulled from pool in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in the hospital after being found in a backyard pool in Maryvale on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a home near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 3-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters started CPR, and she was taken to a pediatric hospital in “extremely critical condition,” fire crews said. A lieutenant told an Arizona’s Family photographer at the scene that an adult and another child were also at the home during the incident. We do not know how the girl got into the pool and how long she was underwater. An investigation is underway.

