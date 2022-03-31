Woman suffers many broken bones after hit and run at Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police said two cars collided on Peoria Avenue and 32nd Lane on Wednesday, March 22, around noon when one of the vehicles jumped the sidewalk and hit a woman who was waiting at the bus stop. One of the drivers who police reported was driving a black four-door Mercedes left the scene before officers arrived.

“I’ve been sick to my stomach,” said Sheila Ozias whose sister, Sharla, was hit at that bus stop. “I couldn’t even believe it, I was shocked like it’s shocking that it happened and especially knowing how severe the injuries were.”

Sharla miraculously survived but has debilitating injuries. She has broken bones from her legs all the way down to her feet. “I’ve had a really hard time with this, especially the first couple of days,” said Sheila. So far, police haven’t arrested the one driver who sped from the scene. “How would you like that if someone did that to your sister and hit another car and then drove off and then left her?”

Sharla works for a Medicare benefits company and is a mother who also enjoys promoting local musicians. It could take a minimum of 6 months for her to walk again, but Sheila said she’s amazed about her resiliency. “I’m really amazed at her attitude and resolve in getting better.”

If you know anything about this case, contact Phoenix Police Department. There will also be a benefit car wash for Sharla at 4494 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friends have also made an online fundraiser which can be found here.

