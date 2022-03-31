Warm weekend ahead for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a terrific, sunny Thursday across the state with highs in the low 80′s. Tonight, some clouds early, then clearing off. Lows in the mid-’50s across the Valley. A chance of rain will brush through the NE corner of our state tonight. We can’t rule out the possibility of thunderstorms across the north, with snow levels around 8,500 ft in northern Apache & Navajo Counties. There won’t be much accumulation. For Friday here in the Valley, it’s looking sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

A warmer weekend is on tap with sunny skies and highs in the 80s for Saturday. On Sunday, a few clouds may knock a degree or two from the upper 80s. High-pressure building in from the West will cement 90′s into our forecast for Tuesday of next week. We should top out into the mid-’90s under dry & clear conditions by the middle of next week. Don’t forget to hydrate and use plenty of sunscreen with these above-normal temperatures. Also, never forget to check your back seat for children or pets if you park outside!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.