Police chase suspects after home robbery in Phoenix; 1 arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of three suspects is in custody after robbing a man at his home in Phoenix and then crashing their getaway car in Tempe after being chased by police Wednesday night. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery. Police say three suspects robbed a man while standing outside his home at gunpoint.

The suspects forced the man into his home and stole some of the man’s possessions before driving off from the area, police officials said. Officers later found the vehicle, but the suspects drove off and eventually crashed the car in Tempe near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue. Phoenix police say the three suspects ran away after crashing, but one of the suspects, 26-year-old John Ybarra, was caught and arrested. Information regarding the search for the other two suspects has not been made available. Phoenix police officials say the investigation is ongoing.

