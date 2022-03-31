Your Life
Pinal County deputy and suspect hospitalized after shooting near Dudleyville

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say a Pinal County deputy and a suspect are in the hospital after exchanging fire on Wednesday evening near Dudleyville. Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m.

According to Lauren Reimer with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a trespassing call when he was shot by a suspect. Reimer says the deputy then retaliated, shooting the suspect. Both the deputy and suspect have been taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, and it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Deputies have not identified the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

