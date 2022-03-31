Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Glendale on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near the Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive.

The motorcyclist was driving east when they crashed into another vehicle that was making a left turn trying to jump on the southbound on-ramp. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers say the bridge over the Loop 101 on Union Hills drive is shut down. The southbound and northbound exits at Union Hills Drive are also closed as the investigation continues.

Police are asking drivers to use Bell Road for an alternate route. There is no estimated time for the ramp to reopen.

Union Hills southbound on-ramp to the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway is closed.



Please seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the ramp. pic.twitter.com/bF4EVxmLf8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2022

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.