Little Miss BBQ to open midtown Phoenix location at former Honey Bear’s BBQ spot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Barbecue enthusiasts reeling from the loss of a beloved bbq joint in the heart of midtown Phoenix can dry their tears with renewed joy over another infamous Phoenix barbecue staple taking over the location!

Earlier this month, we reported on the closing of Honey Bear’s BBQ iconic central Phoenix location on Central Avenue just south of Thomas Road. The owners recently sold the unique A-framed building, and the new owners are none other than the owners of Little Miss BBQ! Little Miss BBQ owners Scott and Bekke Holmes announced the acquisition on social media Wednesday afternoon. The Little Miss BBQ midtown location is expected to open sometime this fall.

Little Miss BBQ platter in Phoenix, Arizona (Jeff Popovich)

For those not familiar with Little Miss BBQ, Scott and Bekke got into the barbecue game back in 2006 after experiencing Texas-style barbecue at The Salt Lick in Austin. After a few years of finding their footing in the competitive barbecue circuit, the Holmes’ opened their first Little Miss BBQ near Sky Harbor Airport on University Drive. They named their bbq joint “Little Miss,” which was their nickname for their dog, Yeager. After a few years of perfecting their process and establishing a rhythm, they opened a second location in the Sunnyslope district near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Little Miss BBQ's Sunnyslope location in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Popovich)

For those still looking for a taste of Honey Bear’s, owners Mark and Anna Smith say they’re still in the game, operating out of the original Van Buren location, just east of 48th Street. “We haven’t stopped. We’re just changing the way we’re doing it,” Smith said. He also said they are looking for more locations.

