Injured Phoenix mom warning others about “hidden dangers” along popular walking trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s non-stop activity, including dog walkers, joggers and bike riders on Phoenix’s “Bridle Path” along Central Avenue in Phoenix.

“This is a highly trafficked area,” said walker Kendall Chester. “There’s people out for morning walks every single day. It’s a busy path.”

But little does everyone know; hidden dangers are lurking along the trail. Just ask Leslie McKenna. McKenna was hurt a few weeks ago after the Phoenix mom took a nasty fall while jogging around seven in the morning.

McKenna says she tripped and fell on the top of a metal spike protruding about a half-inch out of the ground. Several spikes have been spotted up and down the path between Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue.

“When I went back and looked, I saw these two spikes in the area right where I had fallen,” said McKenna. “I think one of the spikes was up exposed out of the ground, maybe 3/4 of an inch. I am sure when I tripped, my shoe just caught, and I went down.”

Small spikes are often used to mark utility lines or places where construction work will take place. Sometimes spikes get left behind after a job is completed.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the City of Phoenix. A city spokesperson said they did not put the spikes there, and the city is unaware of any past complaints. Local utility companies like APS, Southwest Gas, Cox Communications and SRP were also contacted to determine where the spikes came from and who was responsible for removing them. No clear answers have come forward yet.

“No, they shouldn’t be there,” said neighbor Paul Casey. “They should be removed. I can see someone falling on their face .”

