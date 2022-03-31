Here’s why you need to check your A/C unit before the Arizona heat starts

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Like in every industry, supply chain issues are hitting air conditioning companies across the Valley. Many experts say to act now if you don’t want to get stuck dealing with the Arizona heat.

The owner of Icon Mechanical, Ernie Jimenez, says their entire industry is dealing with an equipment shortage due to supply chain issues and a lack of workers. He is telling people to go ahead and turn on their A/C units to test them out just in case it needs a repair so that you’re not in a difficult situation.

“It depends on the equipment and the supplier, so everyone is having their own separate issues. Everyone is doing their best, their hardest to get it done and get their equipment,” said Jimenez. He also says a shortage of copper and plastics has significantly slowed down the manufacturing of new air conditioners. You’ll also be waiting and likely paying a little more for a new unit because of supply problems.

Jimenez also stresses the importance of annual tune-ups. Another tip he adds is that if you’re having a hard time finding an A/C part, go with a company that’s been in business for a while; they usually have a larger inventory of parts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.