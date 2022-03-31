Chandler police searching for man who showed porn to children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for a man who Chandler police say showed two groups of kids an adult video. It happened near Alma School and Warner Roads in Chandler on March 17. When showing the pornographic video to the second group of kids, the man was also inappropriately touching himself, police said.

Chandler police say the suspect is in his 20s or 30s, is a white or light-skinned Hispanic man with face tattoos on both sides of his face, and drives a 2010-2016 white Hyundai Elantra. Police believe the car has damage to the driver’s side rear door and quarter panel from a hit-and-run crash after both incidences.

If you have information about the suspect or the incident, call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a reward.

