Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Chandler police searching for man who showed porn to children

Police are searching for a man in Chandler who showed 2 groups of kids an adult video on March...
Police are searching for a man in Chandler who showed 2 groups of kids an adult video on March 17. During one interaction, the man also committed an act of public indecency.(Chandler Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for a man who Chandler police say showed two groups of kids an adult video. It happened near Alma School and Warner Roads in Chandler on March 17. When showing the pornographic video to the second group of kids, the man was also inappropriately touching himself, police said.

Chandler police say the suspect is in his 20s or 30s, is a white or light-skinned Hispanic man with face tattoos on both sides of his face, and drives a 2010-2016 white Hyundai Elantra. Police believe the car has damage to the driver’s side rear door and quarter panel from a hit-and-run crash after both incidences.

If you have information about the suspect or the incident, call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman who was struck in a hit and run incident at a Phoenix bus stop is still in recovery...
Woman suffers many broken bones after hit and run at Phoenix bus stop
Car plows into woman at bus stop in Phoenix
Arizonans react to Transgender bills
The MCSO mug shot for John Ybarra.
Police chase suspects after home robbery in Phoenix; 1 arrested