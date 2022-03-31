Breezy conditions returning to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another lovely spring day is on tap in the Valley of the Sun!

We will start with some clouds in the Phoenix area with a sunny day ahead. Highs today will top out around 82 degrees later this afternoon, which is right around the average temperature.

A weak, mostly-dry weather system will clip the northern part of the state for today, and it will kick up the breezes in places like Flagstaff. We could see a few showers here and there, but they should not amount to much in northern and northeastern Arizona.

Behind this system, high pressure will start to build into the region for our weekend. Highs will climb from the low 80s in Phoenix to the mid and upper 80s by Sunday.

Another system will once again clip northern Arizona on Monday. This one will be like the Thursday system in that it will bring little rain and breezy conditions, mainly to the northeastern part of Arizona. The southern deserts stay dry with both storm systems.

High pressure will build back in for Tuesday and beyond. It will inch our temps up and mean the return of the 90s by Tuesday in Phoenix. We could see highs return to the mid-90s in Phoenix by Wednesday and Thursday.

