Warm weekend ahead for Phoenix area

Our latest spring storm is moving out of Arizona today. While far Eastern Arizona will continue to see a few rain and snow showers, the rest of the state will be dry and warmer today. In the Valley look for sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice warming trend is in store for the Valley and most of the state as high pressure builds in from the West. Tonight, look for clear skies and mild conditions, and expect lows in the 50s.

Thursday is clear and warmer, with highs getting back to our seasonal average of 82 for this time of year. Slight chance of showers in the High Country Thursday with the passage of a small system. Better chance of rain in the NE corner of the state. It will be a bit breezy up north as well. Friday and through the weekend, expect highs in the mid to upper 80′s, with some clouds by Sunday.

We think the 90s will hold off until next week as several small disturbances pass to the north of the state. A stronger ridge of high pressure is expected to anchor over the Western region early next week, with highs in the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows should remain closer to the average, from the mid to upper 50s. Don’t forget to keep hydrated when having fun outdoors, and wear your sunscreen!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

