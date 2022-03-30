Warm weekend ahead for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice warming trend is in store for the Valley and most of the state as high pressure builds in from the West. Tonight, look for clear skies and mild conditions, and expect lows in the 50s.

Thursday is clear and warmer, with highs getting back to our seasonal average of 82 for this time of year. Slight chance of showers in the High Country Thursday with the passage of a small system. Better chance of rain in the NE corner of the state. It will be a bit breezy up north as well. Friday and through the weekend, expect highs in the mid to upper 80′s, with some clouds by Sunday.

We think the 90s will hold off until next week as several small disturbances pass to the north of the state. A stronger ridge of high pressure is expected to anchor over the Western region early next week, with highs in the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows should remain closer to the average, from the mid to upper 50s. Don’t forget to keep hydrated when having fun outdoors, and wear your sunscreen!

