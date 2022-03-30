Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Warm-up begins

Temps will start out in the 50s today with highs around 80 degrees. We will be dry for today and for the rest of the week.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our latest spring storm is moving out of Arizona today. While far Eastern Arizona will continue to see a few rain and snow showers, the rest of the state will be dry and warmer today. In the Valley look for sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.

Our early-week storm brought .06″ of rain to Sky Harbor, but other parts of the Valley saw around a half inch. Snowbowl saw 7″ of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5″, and Pinetop and Show Low also got a couple of inches.

Today, as that storm moves east, high-pressure rebuilds, and temperatures warm. For the Valley, we’ll slowly warm to the mid-80s by Friday and stay there into the weekend. In the high country, a few more weak storms move through. That will bring windy weather and snow chances both Thursday and Sunday night into Monday. The Valley will stay dry, with a warming trend that continues into next week. At this point, it looks like we’ll be back near 90 degrees by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Warm-up begins
We’re forecasting low-80s for Thursday and Friday, then mid-to-upper 80s for the weekend.
FORECAST: Temperatures to warm up this weekend
We’ll continue to see a nice warm-up as a ridge of high pressure builds our way.
FORECAST: Breezy weather expected for Wednesday
We’re forecasting low-80s for Thursday and Friday, then mid-to-upper 80s for the weekend.
Mountain snow ending with a breezy night ahead for the Phoenix area