Warm-up begins

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our latest spring storm is moving out of Arizona today. While far Eastern Arizona will continue to see a few rain and snow showers, the rest of the state will be dry and warmer today. In the Valley look for sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.

Our early-week storm brought .06″ of rain to Sky Harbor, but other parts of the Valley saw around a half inch. Snowbowl saw 7″ of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5″, and Pinetop and Show Low also got a couple of inches.

Today, as that storm moves east, high-pressure rebuilds, and temperatures warm. For the Valley, we’ll slowly warm to the mid-80s by Friday and stay there into the weekend. In the high country, a few more weak storms move through. That will bring windy weather and snow chances both Thursday and Sunday night into Monday. The Valley will stay dry, with a warming trend that continues into next week. At this point, it looks like we’ll be back near 90 degrees by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.