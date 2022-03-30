Teen who went viral after beating tornado in pickup truck gets new Chevrolet Silverado

ELGIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager who survived a tornado earlier this month while traveling in his pickup truck has been given a new ride.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet dealership in North Texas has donated a new 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All-Star Edition to 16-year-old Riley Leon on March 26.

The Texas teen became a social media sensation just days before getting his new truck after a video taken by a storm chaser went viral. The footage showed Leon escaping the tornado’s wrath after it flipped his original Silverado onto its side. The tornado’s rotation brought the truck up, and Leon kept driving.

W😲W! 🌪 LIKE A SCENE OUT OF A MOVIE! A pickup truck was captured spinning around onto its side and then driving away after getting caught in strong, spiraling winds in the Texas city of Elgin as severe storms ripped through parts of the state. LATEST: kwtx.com/2022/03/22/louisiana-mississippi-alabama-warned-storm-approaches/ Posted by KWTX News 10 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth, Texas, gifted the cherry red Silverado to Leon and the teen said he was just on his back home from a job interview when the tornado struck.

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” a spokesperson with the dealership said.

Chevrolet partnered with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth to give Riley Leon, 16, a new Silverado. (Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, Fort Worth, Texas)

Leon reportedly injured his back and will require treatment and rehabilitation from the tornado incident.

Representatives with Chevy Cares said it would also donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help recovery efforts throughout the state.

