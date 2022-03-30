Teen boy accidentally shoots other teen on school bus in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 14-year-old boy is facing several weapons charges after he allegedly brought a gun to Lee William High School earlier this month. Kingman police say that a fellow student was shot in the leg while on the bus.

Investigators say that a 14-year-old boy had brought a gun to school that day and that after school ended, he and a 15-year-old boy got onto a school bus. Sometime after the bus left the school, the 14-year-old boy began handling the gun and shot the other boy. The bus continued to Dolan Springs where the victim and suspect got off. The victim told the bus driver he was fine and police say the 14-year-old boy got rid of the gun after getting off.

Police say that school resource officers and detectives served a search warrant at the home where the 14-year-old told investigators where he got rid of the gun. Detectives were able to find bullets but the actual handgun wasn’t discovered. The boy who was shot was eventually treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

“The shooting appears to have been reckless, but unintentional,” said Chief of Police Rusty Cooper. Authorities say the 14-year-old faces disorderly conduct with a weapon, aggravated assault, endangerment, and procession of a firearm on school grounds, among other charges.

