Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Safford girl found safe in South Carolina; went missing after going for a walk

Betty Taylor went missing on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Betty Taylor went missing on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of a 12-year-old girl who had gone for a walk last week and didn’t return in Safford more than a week ago says his daughter was found safe in South Carolina.

Betty Taylor’s father, Justin, told Arizona’s Family that Graham County deputies told him early Wednesday morning that they had found his daughter in South Carolina. He said that authorities have a suspect in custody. The Graham’s Sheriff’s Office hasn’t made the official announcement.

Sheriff officials say that Taylor had gone for a walk on Sunday, Mar. 20 around 11 a.m. but then didn’t return. Officials say the family started looking for her around 6 p.m., but when they couldn’t find her, Justin called deputies. “We’ve gone over the stranger danger, the internet, and social media, been warning her,” Justin previously told Arizona’s Family reporter Amy Cutler. He had been searching for his daughter since that night. Justin tells Arizona’s Family that he is planning to fly to South Carolina sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information from GCSO.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley fire agencies begin preparing for wildfire season
File photo of firefighters learning wildfire suppression.
Arizona fire agencies prepare for busy wildfire season
This case will soon head to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review
Maricopa County’s next top prosecutor will face 50+ shooting cases involving officers
Pres. Biden announces new policy that would have officers review asylum cases