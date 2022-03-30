Safford girl found safe in South Carolina; went missing after going for a walk

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of a 12-year-old girl who had gone for a walk last week and didn’t return in Safford more than a week ago says his daughter was found safe in South Carolina.

Betty Taylor’s father, Justin, told Arizona’s Family that Graham County deputies told him early Wednesday morning that they had found his daughter in South Carolina. He said that authorities have a suspect in custody. The Graham’s Sheriff’s Office hasn’t made the official announcement.

Sheriff officials say that Taylor had gone for a walk on Sunday, Mar. 20 around 11 a.m. but then didn’t return. Officials say the family started looking for her around 6 p.m., but when they couldn’t find her, Justin called deputies. “We’ve gone over the stranger danger, the internet, and social media, been warning her,” Justin previously told Arizona’s Family reporter Amy Cutler. He had been searching for his daughter since that night. Justin tells Arizona’s Family that he is planning to fly to South Carolina sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information from GCSO.

