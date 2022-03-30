Your Life
Police recover 5 stolen vehicles, trailer from Phoenix chop shop; 2 men arrested

They found five stolen vehicles and a utility trailer, including three Chevy pickup trucks, a...
They found five stolen vehicles and a utility trailer, including three Chevy pickup trucks, a Chevy Tahoe and a Dodge Charger.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested after five stolen vehicles and a trailer were found in a backyard chop shop in Phoenix nearly two weeks ago. Detectives arrested 48-year-old Martin Valencia and 31-year-old Marco Guzman on March 16.

Investigators searched a home near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road and found the operation. They say they discovered a utility trailer, three Chevy pickup trucks, a Chevy Tahoe and a Dodge Charger in the chop shop. According to detectives, one of the pickup trucks and the Tahoe were taken apart.

Detectives say Valencia also had cocaine, fentanyl, and meth and was booked on several drug charges. Valencia faces seven counts of transportation theft, one count of trafficking stolen property, one count of conducting a chop shop and two counts of drug possession. Guzman faces one count of conducting a chop shop and one count of trafficking stolen property.

