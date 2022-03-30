Phoenix police investigating hit-and-run crash as mom seeks justice for daughter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mom is desperate for justice after she says a car crashed into her daughter and took off early Sunday morning near Interstate 17 and Thomas.

“I’m speaking out for my daughter because it’s not right for these people, whoever is doing these hit-and-runs,” said Manuela Valdez.

She said her daughter, Kassandra Valdez, is 32 years old and lives on the streets. “I understand there’s a lot of people out there that are homeless, “said Manuela. “Even the homeless have family. They have a mother, a dad, or even have a grandfather or grandmother.”

Phoenix Police Department confirmed they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Investigators say a witness told police Kassandra was crossing the street near the I-17 and Thomas early Sunday morning when a vehicle hit her and took off without stopping. Kassandra was taken to the hospital, where Manuela said she had several injuries.

“They had to put plastic surgery on her, which they had to construct her lip, and her teeth are kind of gone too,” said Manuela. “She’s got a fracture in her leg. My daughter feels like she doesn’t want to be in this world because she’s not pretty anymore, or she’s not able to do the things she used to do before.”

Manuela said she needed more answers about what happened, so she went to the scene. “I found my daughter’s tooth at the scene,” said Manuela. “It shouldn’t have been my job to investigate what happened to my daughter...they should see these people as human beings. I don’t think they’re taking it serious.”

Phoenix Police Department said they do not have a suspect, but officers are still investigating.

