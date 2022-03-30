Maple & Ash owners to open new restaurant “etta” in Scottsdale April 6

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale residents have another new upcoming restaurant establishment to get excited for! From the hospitality group What If Syndicate comes their second concept in Scottsdale, etta. The group’s first endeavor, Maple & Ash, is a popular steakhouse next to Fashion Square Mall and Old Town Scottsdale.

The restaurant will be located along Scottsdale Road, just north of Greenway Parkway, at the former BRIO location. From a top chef in the kitchen to a comfortable neighborhood vibe, etta aims to please with a little something for everyone in a fun and vibrant atmosphere, similar to the energy at Maple & Ash. Etta’s kitchen is being helmed by two-time Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant, who designed a menu inspired by wood-fired meals and hearth-driven dishes.

“We are thrilled to be opening another restaurant in Scottsdale. This market has been incredibly supportive of us,” said Grant. “Many know us for what we’ve done over at Maple & Ash the past few years. Our new etta location at Scottsdale Quarter has a similar energy and vibe, but it’s a wood-fired restaurant with more of a neighborhood feel.”

The restaurant’s name itself, etta, is what inspires many of the menu options. “Etta” is short for Henrietta, which is French for “keeper of the hearth” and the driving force behind the restaurant’s inspiration for the wood-fired style oven. So guests can expect wood-fired pizzas, fresh focaccia, house-made pasta and salads, and hearth-driven plates like fire-roasted oysters, wood-fired chicken, and fire-roasted whole branzino. The menu will also have some of Chef Grant’s signatures like bubbling shrimp, ricotta pillows, and Sunday sauce meatballs.

You’ll notice a fun menu option between the cocktails and wine sections if you make your way down to the adult beverage section while perusing the menu. The porròn and polaroid ($50) is a perfect way for a group of friends or large family to enjoy the evening with wine and old-school photo fun! A fun Spanish tradition, the porròn is a special glass wine pitcher that originated in Catalonia and is often used to pour wine directly into someone’s mouth! Between that and a polaroid camera with a full roll of film dropped at the table, you’re bound to develop some memories!

Etta will be open for dinner daily from 5 to 10 p.m, will feature an indoor trellis, and have an outdoor patio where dogs are welcome! For more information about etta, check out their website or their Instagram page.

