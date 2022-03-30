A local Wendys worker in Gilbert is serving up more than food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shannon Dennig shared a photo and story on Facebook after stopping by a Gilbert Wendy’s for lunch and meeting Pastor Ray. When he gets free meals from Wendy’s for his positive customer service surveys, he gives the meals to the homeless.

Dennig said that Ray has “the most contagious positive energy and kindness” and that she had to fill out the customer service survey because he made the experience at Wendy’s the best ever. She also added in her post, “Thank you Pastor Ray for your true kindness and warm heart.”

