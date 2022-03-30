Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

A local Wendys worker in Gilbert is serving up more than food

Shannon Dennig shared a photo and story on Facebook after stopping by a Gilbert Wendy’s for lunch and meeting Pastor Ray.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shannon Dennig shared a photo and story on Facebook after stopping by a Gilbert Wendy’s for lunch and meeting Pastor Ray. When he gets free meals from Wendy’s for his positive customer service surveys, he gives the meals to the homeless.

Dennig said that Ray has “the most contagious positive energy and kindness” and that she had to fill out the customer service survey because he made the experience at Wendy’s the best ever. She also added in her post, “Thank you Pastor Ray for your true kindness and warm heart.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shannon Dennig shared a photo and story on Facebook after stopping by a Gilbert Wendy’s for...
Serving up more than just food--kindness too
A blind student makes a basket with the help of a mobility aid at a basketball game!
Blind student makes a basket during basketball game with mobility aid
A blind student makes a basket with the help of a mobility aid at a basketball game!
Blind student sinks basket in Zeeland, MI
Finding Forever Jordan and Kohana
Energetic brother and sister duo are hoping to find a forever home together