Governor Ducey ends COVID-19 emergency declaration

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey has ended the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, first issued on March 11, 2020, following the signing of a bill that extends 2,000 critical healthcare workers’ licenses through Jan. 1, 2023.

“Thanks to the hard work of many ‒ health care workers, businesses, public and private sector employees ‒ COVID-19 is no longer an emergency in Arizona,” Governor Ducey said. “This virus isn’t completely gone, but because of the vaccine and other life-saving measures, today we are better positioned to manage and mitigate it. COVID-19 challenged us in ways we never could’ve. No corner of our state – no corner of our country or the world - was spared. But we met that challenge head-on by prioritizing lives, livelihoods, and individual liberties. The time is right to move forward.”

More than 70% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 60% of all Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “I am proud of the staff at the Maricopa County Departments of Public Health and Emergency Management for coming together and leading the way on the response,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, Supervisor District 3. “Their expertise allowed the Board to stay informed and direct resources to areas of the community when and where it was needed.”

A state declaring a state of emergency opens the government up for funding opportunities, National Guard support, and other forms of special measures. Despite the governor’s declaration, because the national emergency declaration has been extended by President Biden, federal coronavirus aid will not come to an end.

Arizona will still be eligible for FEMA reimbursement on such services as vaccine distribution, mobilization of the National Guard, purchase and distribution of PPE, and more. Other forms of relief may be impacted, however, such as business tax credits.

