Ducey signs abortion bill that prohibits a doctor from performing abortions after 15 weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday afternoon that he signed the abortion law bill that would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion after 15 weeks unless it’s a medical emergency.

“In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life – including preborn life,” said Governor Ducey in a letter. “I believe it is each state’s responsibility to protect them.”

Doctors who perform an abortion past the 15 weeks without a medical emergency would be violating the bill and could be charged with a Class 6 felony if they are convicted and have their license suspended. Women who receive an abortion after 15 weeks will not face any charges.

Ducey is an abortion opponent who has signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation that has reached his desk since he took office in 2015. He said late last year that he hoped the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined the right to abortion. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.7 percent of abortions were performed at less than 13 weeks gestation.

Last week, the Arizona Legislature approved the ban stating it would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has no exceptions for rape or incest. It would also ban abortions for families that learn in pregnancy later on that a fetus is not viable. SB 1164 passed along a party-line vote in the Republican-controlled House.

Arizona already had some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, including one that would automatically outlaw it if the high court fully overturns Roe v. Wade, the nearly five-decade-old ruling that enshrined a nationwide right to abortion. Republicans hope to put the 15-week ban in place so it takes effect quickly if the Supreme Court further limits abortion rights but stops short of fully overturning Roe. The measure closely mirrors the Mississippi law.

