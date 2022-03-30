Chandler police investigating after 11 dogs stolen from woman’s home

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chander Police are investigating after 11 dogs were stolen from a pet owners’ home. Seven of them were foster dogs, and the four others were her personal pets. It happened at her home near Alma School and Warner last Wednesday around noon, where neighbors saw a suspicious white van leaving the area.

“Somebody took it upon themselves to come into my home, break in, and take my dogs,” said Jeanine Nesvik. “I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt me like this.” Nesvik was at work when it happened; all of the dog kennels were left behind during the robbery.

Nesvik, a speech pathologist, often takes those dogs to work to comfort children who have developmental disabilities. “I always share the rescue stories and dogs with the kids that I work with,” said Nesvik. “And I don’t know what to tell them if they’ll see them again.”

Nesvik is heartbroken and distraught; she’s raised $17,000 for a reward leading to the dog’s safe return. She said you can contact Chandler PD about tips related to the case. “I’ve been begging for someone to come forward because, 11 dogs, that’s not something you’d go and hide in your pocket,” Nesvik said.

