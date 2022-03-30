Ahwatukee teen with autism encourages others with disabilities to join the Boy Scouts

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Ahwatukee teenager diagnosed with autism is thriving and making a big difference for others with disabilities. His mom believes Boy Scouts Grand Canyon Council played a big part in his journey.

“I’ve been a Boy Scout for 13 years,” said 19-year-old Zac Houle. “It’s given me a big family of brothers and adults who accept me.”

Zac’s mom, Sheryl, says doctors first diagnosed him with autism when he was six years old.

“As a parent, it’s scary to put your kid out there when they have that autism diagnosis,” said Sheryl. “It’s hard for a kid with autism to make friends, to look at somebody in the eye and talk to them, to want to try new things.”

Sheryl enrolled Zac in the BSA Grand Canyon Council’s Cub Scouts program to help strengthen his social skills.

“A lot of the scouts is outside of their comfort zone, you know,” said Sheryl. “Zac has proven you can do it. Scouts is a safe place for any child, let alone one with autism. It’s a place where everyone is accepted. There’s no disability. Anybody can do anything.”

Now, 13 years later, Zac has earned the second most merit badges within his troop. He has held several leadership roles and is working toward completing his Eagle Scout project, which is the highest honor a Scout can earn.

“He has gone from being a six-year-old that was very anxiety-ridden and would scream and react to people clapping to a young man that is confident and believes in himself and is willing to try anything,” said Sheryl.

Today, Zac is a Boy Scout leader and uses his skills to help others with disabilities. As part of his Eagle Scout Project, Zac is collecting donations for The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, a non-profit helping people with autism through research and pre-school classes.

“Just to see him do things that I didn’t know he’d ever be able to do just gives me so much hope for the future,” said Sheryl.

Zac collected more than 400 donations, plus hundreds of dollars and gift cards for SARRC.

“I think it will also show special needs children that Scouts is a safe place for kids to experience new things and grow,” said Zac.

You can donate to his mission here, specifying it is for Zac’s Eagle Scout Project. Zac hopes to receive his Eagle Scout recognition this Spring.

“What’s next? It’s hard to say,” said Sheryl. “I fully believe one day he could have a job out in the community. I think he could transition into, like, a family group home setting, maybe where there’s other people who have similar disabilities and staff on-site 24/7 if he would need that. I could also see him maybe moving into an apartment with a couple other people.”

