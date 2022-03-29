Woman arrested after hitting a woman with her car at a Youngtown gas station

YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting a woman with her car a Youngtown at a QT gas station Monday morning.

MCSO says 52-year-old Brenda Bennett called them around 7 a.m. saying that she was at a QT gas station near 113th Avenue and Grand all evening and told them she was allegedly stabbed by an employee at the gas station ten minutes before she called them. When deputies arrived in the area a few minutes later, they got another call from the gas station saying a car crashed into a wall and hit a pedestrian. Officers learned in the early stages of the investigation that Bennett was the driver of that car.

Employees told MCSO deputies that Bennett was inside the gas station before the crash yelling at them and took a drink from the QT without paying for it. One of the employees told deputies that Bennett allegedly threw the drink at them. It was seen on the surveillance video.

When Bennett left the building, she allegedly backed out of her parking spot and stopped. When she did this, another employee who was pulling a cart, walked by the spot Bennett was previously in. According to court records, this is when Bennett allegedly accelerated forward towards the employee who jumped out of the way. Bennett continued going forward into the building. A bystander was found between the wall and Bennett’s car with serious injuries. Both Bennett and the bystander were taken to the hospital. Deputies learned that Bennett was impaired by the medication she takes for her schizophrenia and that there was no evidence that she had been stabbed.

Bennett has been booked on recommended charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, shoplifting, and other charges.

