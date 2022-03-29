Two late summer concerts heading to Phoenix you won’t want to miss: Elton John, Rick Springfield

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are two incredible, head-lining artists coming to Phoenix this summer that you won’t want to miss. Rick Springfield and Elton John.

Rick Springfield is coming to Phoenix at the Celebrity Theatre on his ‘80s tour of the year on August 29 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday here . The tour will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the album “Working Class Dog” that launched him to stardom with an 18-date tour. He’s invited Grammy winners Men At Work to co-headline the bill as well as special guest, John Waite.

Sir Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including a stop on November 11 and 12 at Chase Field. Tickets will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m here . American Express® cardholders can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, April 5 at 10 p.m.

This stop to Phoenix will mark Elton John’s 12th and 13th concerts in Phoenix, with the first performance having taken place on September 17, 1971, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. He has played all 50 states and 108 shows alone in New York City during his lengthy career.

