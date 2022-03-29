Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Suspect dead after shooting involving police at a Tucson apartment complex

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600 block of East Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday, March 29.(KOLD News 13)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tucson police say a suspect has died after a shooting involving their officers early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near Broadway Road and Camino Seco.

Officers were called to the area around 5 a.m. after a call about an unwanted person inside the complex. Witnesses told officers that the unidentified suspect caused a loud disturbance and thought he had some access to weapons. Officers were able to locate him in the courtyard of the complex, and some kind of confrontation led to a shooting. The suspect was shot by officers and died at the scene. No officers were injured. No further information has been released. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will be investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Police are searching for a man suspected of arson at a woman’s El Mirage home
Police are searching for a man suspected of arson at a woman’s El Mirage home
His dad is still on a ventilator but is alert and responsive.
Mr. ORNG’s father making progress after car crash in October
The Cactus League has seen a nearly 18% drop in attendance.
Attendance for spring training games far below average compared to 2019