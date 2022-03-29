Suspect dead after shooting involving police at a Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tucson police say a suspect has died after a shooting involving their officers early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near Broadway Road and Camino Seco.

Officers were called to the area around 5 a.m. after a call about an unwanted person inside the complex. Witnesses told officers that the unidentified suspect caused a loud disturbance and thought he had some access to weapons. Officers were able to locate him in the courtyard of the complex, and some kind of confrontation led to a shooting. The suspect was shot by officers and died at the scene. No officers were injured. No further information has been released. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will be investigating the shooting.

We can confirm one adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries to the officer or any other community members. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the criminal investigation, and @PimaSheriff is the lead investigating agency. — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 29, 2022

