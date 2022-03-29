Stormy start to Tuesday across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a soggy start to Tuesday as a band of rain pushed through the Valley during the early morning hours. Rainfall totals were between a tenth and a quarter inch so far this morning as the showers were quick-moving.

A spring storm brings the second day of stormy and wet weather to Arizona. Yesterday’s storms dropped .02″ of rain at the airport and dropped temperatures dramatically in the afternoon from the 80s to the 60s. Today, look for mostly cloudy skies and Valley temperatures to peak in the 60s. It will also be breezy, which will make it feel pretty chilly for this time of year in Phoenix. There’s a chance for more rain and thunderstorms, with small hail and brief, heavy rain possible with any storms that develop. The best chance of rain will be during the morning hours today.

In the high country, snow is falling this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for elevations above 7,000 feet near Flagstaff, along the Mogollon Rim, and into the White Mountains. 2-4″ of snow is expected above 7,000 feet, with 4-8″ possible above 8,000 feet.

Our spring storm exits the state later today for a quiet rest of the week and a warming trend that takes us back to the 80s by Thursday. A dry weekend is on tap for the Valley. There’s another chance of rain and snow in the mountains Thursday into Friday.

