Police are searching for a man believed to be involved for suspected arson at a woman’s El Mirage home

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - El Mirage police say they are looking for a suspect following harassing phone calls and a fire overnight near Acoma Drive and Grand Avenue.

El Mirage Police Lieutenant Tim Mason says officers were called to the home just before 1 a.m. after they received calls with alleged threats directed at the woman living at the home. Officers searched the property and the neighboring area but were unable to find a suspect.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called back to the home for a reported fire. When they got back, they learned that the front door and garage door were on fire. A neighbor was able to put the fire out but the area smelled like gasoline.

Mason says there were no injuries but they have identified the suspect. However, they are not releasing any additional information but they are continuing to look for him.

