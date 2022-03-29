Phoenix tennis player sues USTA for ‘failing to protect her’ from abusive coach

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix tennis player alleges in a lawsuit that the U.S. Tennis Association failed to protect her from a coach who she says sexually abused her when she was 19. Kylie McKenzie alleges coach Anibal Aranda groped her after a 2018 practice at the USTA’s training center in Orlando, Florida. She and her attorney, Robert Allard, claim the USTA created a culture that “emboldened predator coaches” and the organization knew about Aranda’s history of sexually abusing women. “The USTA knowingly assigned a predator coach to then-19-year-old Kylie McKenzie with no warning or safeguards whatsoever,” said Allard during a news conference on Tuesday.

McKenzie said she suffered emotional anguish after the abuse. “I experienced panic attacks at the USTA center when trying to practice, McKenzie said through her tears. “My confidence and my self-esteem were gone both on and off the court.” She said she tried to play at events during the following two years but her anxiety was just too much. “The assault has continued to affect me, making it incredibly difficult to get back on my feet again,” McKenzie said.

Allard claims the USTA knew about Aranda’s history because an employee was a victim of his. The USTA says it had no knowledge of harassment or inappropriate conduct by Aranda until McKenzie reported the incident and then acted swiftly in reporting the allegation. SafeSport, a nonprofit created to protect kids from sexual abuse, banned Aranda for two years from coaching. Aranda denied the allegations to SafeSport, according to the New York Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

