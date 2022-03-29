Mountain snow ending with a breezy night ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The early spring storm moving through Arizona is pretty much living up to what was forecast. Up to 2/3rds of an inch of rain fell in some areas of the northeast Valley during today’s storms. Most of the high numbers were in the East Valley. Mesa, Apache Junction, and Chandler each got around half an inch of rain. At Sky Harbor, we got only .06″ in the official rain gauge.

And that story was the same for many central and west Valley locations that did not get measurable rain. The Weather Service estimates that 80% of the Valley got measurable rain in the past 24 hours.

In the mountains, Snowbowl got 7” of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5” each and Pinetop got a couple of inches. But there’s still some snow falling. (Arizona's Family)

In the mountains, Snowbowl got 7″ of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5″ each and Pinetop got a couple of inches. But there’s still some snow falling.

A smaller, kicker storm will bring some rain and snow showers to northern Arizona on Thursday and will drop temperatures in the northern portion of the state but won’t impact much in the Valley. We’ll continue to see a nice warm-up as a ridge of high pressure builds our way. We’re forecasting low-80s for Thursday and Friday, then mid-to-upper 80s for the weekend. Temperatures will slip back down a few degrees early next week. See that? No 90s.

On this date in 1998, the Tonto Creek area picked up 5 inches of snow in a day-long storm.

