Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Mountain snow ending with a breezy night ahead for the Valley

It was a soggy start to Tuesday as a band of rain pushed through the Valley during the early...
It was a soggy start to Tuesday as a band of rain pushed through the Valley during the early morning hours. Rainfall totals were between a tenth and a quarter inch so far this morning as the showers were quick-moving.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The early spring storm moving through Arizona is pretty much living up to what was forecast. Up to 2/3rds of an inch of rain fell in some areas of the northeast Valley during today’s storms. Most of the high numbers were in the East Valley. Mesa, Apache Junction, and Chandler each got around half an inch of rain. At Sky Harbor, we got only .06″ in the official rain gauge.

Up to 2/3rds of an inch of rain fell in some areas of the northeast Valley during today’s...
Up to 2/3rds of an inch of rain fell in some areas of the northeast Valley during today’s storms. Most of the high numbers were in the east Valley: Mesa, Apache Junction and Chandler each with about ½ an inch of rain. At Sky Harbor we got only .06” in the official rain gauge.(Arizona's Family)

And that story was the same for many central and west Valley locations that did not get measurable rain. The Weather Service estimates that 80% of the Valley got measurable rain in the past 24 hours.

In the mountains, Snowbowl got 7” of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5” each and Pinetop...
In the mountains, Snowbowl got 7” of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5” each and Pinetop got a couple of inches. But there’s still some snow falling.(Arizona's Family)

In the mountains, Snowbowl got 7″ of snow, Williams and Forest Lakes got 5″ each and Pinetop got a couple of inches. But there’s still some snow falling.

A smaller, kicker storm will bring some rain and snow showers to northern Arizona on Thursday and will drop temperatures in the northern portion of the state but won’t impact much in the Valley. We’ll continue to see a nice warm-up as a ridge of high pressure builds our way. We’re forecasting low-80s for Thursday and Friday, then mid-to-upper 80s for the weekend. Temperatures will slip back down a few degrees early next week. See that? No 90s.

On this date in 1998, the Tonto Creek area picked up 5 inches of snow in a day-long storm.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It was a soggy start to Tuesday as a band of rain pushed through the Valley during the early...
Stormy start to Tuesday across the Valley
It was a soggy start to Tuesday as a band of rain pushed through the Valley during the early...
Rain falling across Valley region
Spring snow up in high country
Spring storms bring snow to northern Arizona
FORECAST: Thunderstorms around the Valley