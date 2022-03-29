Your Life
House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding

The proposal would eliminate the current results-based funding system that allocates extra money to district schools whose students perform well on standardized tests.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A House panel has approved a major overhaul of large parts of Arizona’s K-12 school funding formula. The proposal from Republican Michelle Udall was approved Monday in the appropriations committee with backing from a school choice group. The party-line vote on the newly-revealed proposal drew major opposition from some school funding experts, school districts and minority Democrats. They said rolling out large changes to Arizona’s complex education funding system for 1.1 million public school students at the last minute is a recipe for disaster.

Udall says her goal is to distribute state funding more evenly and ensure all students get their fair share. But Democrats noted more than 100 districts would lose funding and noted all charter schools will be big winners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

