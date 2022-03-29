Energetic brother and sister duo are hoping to find a forever home together

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS - There are thousands of Arizona children in foster care looking for stable homes. Jordan and Kohana are a brother and sister duo who always have each other’s back. They are fun and energetic, and Ian Schwartz had a blast chatting with them before they burn some energy at Uptown Jungle Fun Park.

“I like playing volleyball, and sometimes I like skateboarding and listening to music,” 13-year-old Kohana said. Jordan, who is eight, said he likes the indoors and outdoors.

“Play games, video games, I usually go outside and play soccer,” Jordan said. But the school sports fields can be a tough place and sometimes Jordan said he gets bullied. And when he is having a tough day, big sister Kohana is there to help.

“Ya, she watches my back a lot,” Jordan said. Both say they are looking for a family that is fun, nice, and active. Jordan said he would like to be paired with a family that has young kids his age.

“I like active families because probably the little kids would like to play outside with me,” he said. Kohana said she would like a supportive family that will take the time to listen and understand her needs.

Both brother and sister would like to stay together if adopted. These wonderful kids have a lot to offer this world, both in their personalities and in the love that they have for each other.

To find out how you might become a forever family with Jordan or Kohana or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

