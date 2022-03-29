Attendance for spring training games far below average compared to 2019

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- First, the pandemic, then the MLB lockout, now some rain could impact games this week. Spring training can’t seem to catch a break, and the Cactus League said attendance at games this year is significantly down.

Old Town Scottsdale is usually quite the sight during spring training. “Normally this time of year, there’s banners all over restaurants and bars, flags flying, people wearing jerseys, and very minimal this year,” said Social Tap Scottsdale owner Steve McDonald.

It feels ironic since people are out and about much more since COVID began, but McDonald said it doesn’t feel like spring training. “Where we’re located at in Scottsdale, [we see] the giants shirts and a lot of Cubs fans we get down here, and in all honesty, not a lot at all. It’s been really interesting,” McDonald said. “I don’t see a lot of the jerseys and a lot of the spring training atmosphere.”

What he’s seeing — or not seeing — has reflected in-game attendance too. According to the Cactus League, the average attendance for games in the first week has been 6,500, which is down from the average in 2019 at 7,900.

For more perspective, 6 of the 15 teams averaged below 5,000 fans per game this past week. In 2019 no teams averaged below 5,000. So, what’s the reason? “Maybe people were a little turned off what had happened. I’m not sure if that’s a factor or not,” said McDonald.

The Cactus League seemed to acknowledge the MLB lockout and adjusted schedule as a factor.

In a statement to Arizona’s Family Monday officials wrote:

“We are excited to welcome baseball fans back to our 10 ballparks. Given the circumstances, it is not surprising that overall attendance is lighter than usual. We are hopeful that the numbers will pick up soon in this abbreviated cactus league season.” - Bridget Binsbacher, Cactus League executive director

