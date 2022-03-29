Arizona Attorney General Brnovich joins multi-state action to end CDC’s mask mandates on public transportation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he has joined a multi-state coalition to end CDC’s unlawful mask mandate on Tuesday, stating that it is unconstitutional to require marks on public transportation like airplanes.

“This lingering mask mandate is another sad example of a government that is out-of-line and out-of-touch,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “It’s time to relieve American families of this unconstitutional, ineffective, and ridiculously burdensome policy.” The mask mandate was originally issued in 2021 by the CDC which requires every person over the age of two to wear masks on public transportation and while at airports and train stations. If someone were to violate this, they could face criminal penalties.

The coalition was set up to argue that this “mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority,” and that it violates the “Administration Procedure Act.” Also, the mandate created new legal requirements with “criminal consequences, giving the CDC police power with no oversight.” The coalition of attorney generals wants to end the mandate for these reasons. Some of the other states involved in the coalition along with Arizona include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, and 15 other states.

You can read the full complaint here .

