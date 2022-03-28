Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Woman killed by Amtrak train in Flagstaff

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train at the intersection of Beaver and Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff. 25-year-old Larilynn Ben of Phoenix was trying to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrac train and came out on the tracks in front of an eastbound BNSF Railway train.

The engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn, causing the woman to try to run around and go back through the stopped train, but she was too late. Ben was declared deceased by medics on scene.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

He was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Buckeye PD: Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting a man, fleeing
Police are investigating a pedestrian strike at a QT gas station in Phoenix.
Woman hit by vehicle following an argument inside a Youngstown gas station
Maricopa County police are investigating a vehicle strike of a pedestrian at a QT gas station...
Woman accused of hitting someone with car in Youngstown
Police investigating after infant remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald's
Police investigating after an infant’s remains were found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s