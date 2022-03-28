Woman killed by Amtrak train in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train at the intersection of Beaver and Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff. 25-year-old Larilynn Ben of Phoenix was trying to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrac train and came out on the tracks in front of an eastbound BNSF Railway train.

The engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn, causing the woman to try to run around and go back through the stopped train, but she was too late. Ben was declared deceased by medics on scene.

