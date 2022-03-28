Woman hit by vehicle following an argument inside a Youngstown gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a person was allegedly hit by a woman’s car following an argument inside a QT gas station in Youngstown.

According to MCSO, when they arrived on scene Monday morning, they learned that a woman had a verbal argument with the manager inside QT near 113th Ave and Grand. When the woman left the store, she got into the car and allegedly drove towards a bystander, hitting her. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was made available.

