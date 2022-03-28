Your Life
Tolleson mother accused of beating 4 kids with wooden spoon, belt

A Black woman appears in a headshot wearing a white shirt and green undershirt. She has black...
Verquinda Reed has been arrested on seven child abuse charges, after four of her children reported repeat incidences of abuse to a local child protection agency.(Maricopa County Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tolleson woman admitted to beating her children with a wooden spoon and braided belt as a form of discipline, according to court documents. Last week, investigators found varying stages of injuries, from scars to fresh wounds on four of Verquinda Reed’s five children.

The injured children ranged in age from 8-to-14 years old. They told investigators their mom had been beating them. All four had scars on their bodies. One had injuries on her arm and her eye. Reed’s 12-year-old son had 50 scars approximately one-to-two inches long. He also had a golf ball-sized bloody wound on his left hand. Police say Reed told them she was beating him with a wooden spoon on his left hand and that once she noticed the injury, she switched hands and began beating him on the right hand. Her other two daughters had scars on their hips and upper legs.

Reed also admitted that when she used the belt on her kids, she would force them to lay face down on the bed so that she could hit them on their buttocks. Reed told investigators that she would sometimes miss and hit them on their back, hips and arms.

Reed, 34, has been booked on seven counts of child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

