Registration open for March For Babies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Registration is open for the annual March For Babies from the March of Dimes. Join Arizona’s Family Saturday, April 9 at Wesley Bolin Plaza and fight for the health of moms and babies everywhere.

One in ten babies are born prematurely, which can bring numerous health complications for moms and babies alike. A Gilbert couple became part of that statistic when Katie Wilton had her daughter 10 weeks early.

“Our daughter Colette was born at 30 weeks gestation,” Katie said. “She was born at 3 lbs 1 oz and 14 inches long. Her length was so stunted at birth she wasn’t even on the premature growth curve.” Baby Colette spent months in the NICU fighting common premature complications like jaundice and bradycardia, where her blood oxygen and heart rate would drop.

“And that’s always intimidating to you know medically fragile families that are watching their child hooked up to all these cords and hearing all these bells,” said Katie’s husband, Kevin. “You’re watching the heartbeat… it’s kind of stopped and then [it] picks back up but you know, when you’re first introduced to that it’s an intimidating situation.” The Wiltons feel lucky. Colette is a thriving 2-year-old, and despite being born at 30 weeks, she has very few pulmonary issues.

“When we were in triage, I received this steroid shot that providers said will protect [her] lungs in the event of premature birth,” Katie said. “I found out many years later that the research for that steroid shot was funded by March of Dimes.”

March of Dimes has worked tirelessly for decades to give every mom and baby, like Katie and Colette, a healthy start, and a fighting chance.

“Some of those late nights that I was looking for information I would find myself on March of Dimes websites with education and research,” Katie said. “Really trying to find any answer for pregnancy complications.”

To register, you can visit the March For Babies website here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.