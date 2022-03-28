Your Life
Rain on the way across the Valley

A high of 84 degrees in Phoenix today. Plan on clouds and breezy condition. We have a good chance for rain on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 70s in Phoenix.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After an unseasonably warm and dry weekend, big weather changes arrive in Arizona today. High pressure is shifting east as a low-pressure system approaches from the west.

Ahead of the storm, winds pick up across the state today. In the Valley, look for 10-15 mile per hour winds this morning, increasing to 10-20 mile per hour winds this afternoon that could gust up to 35 miles per hour. Stronger winds are expected in the high country, where a Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts to 45 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is also in effect today for the Gila Bend area. Blowing dust is possible today and this evening across the state.

Although showers may start up in Western Arizona today, the bulk of the rain and snow should arrive overnight tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Valley rain chances are now at 80-90 percent during that timeframe, with potential rainfall amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch around town. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially tomorrow, with the potential for thunder, lightning, and small hail.

In the higher elevations, snow is likely tonight above 7,500 feet, with snow levels falling to near 6,500 feet by tomorrow morning. 1-5 inches of snow is likely. Isolated thunderstorms and thundersnow are possible tomorrow.

The storm system brings a dramatic drop in temperatures with a cold front that advects cooler air into the state. Valley highs were in the 90s over the weekend but we’ll only top out at 84 today. Tomorrow, we’re forecasting a high of just 70 degrees. Temperatures rebound to the upper 70s on Wednesday and back to the 80s on Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Storm system arrives late Monday