Rain headed to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wind advisories and Red Flag warnings are out for much of northern and southeast Arizona as a strong storm approaches from the Pacific. That storm will likely bring rain to the Valley and snow to many areas of the mountains above 6,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted from Flagstaff eastward along the Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains. That advisory begins at 11 p.m. tonight.

Heavy rain has already been reported in Southern California, along with a few thunderstorms. We expect a few thunderstorms in the Valley as the storm moves through. The heaviest rain is expected presunrise on Tuesday. Look for rainfall amounts of around ¼ of an inch for many Valley locations, though for folks living in the eastern and northeastern portions of town, you may see a bit more rain. Also, we should mention that after sunset Monday night, we could see a few light early showers.

The high on Tuesday will only be 70 degrees. That’s about 25 degrees cooler than last weekend’s highs. After the quick-moving storm rolls through, we’ll see a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, expect highs in the mid-70s, and by Thursday, we’ll be back in the 80s. After the Tuesday storm, there’s no chance for rain for the following seven days.

